Attorney Micalann Pepe is named as Litigation Counsel Associate Fellow

A Jaburg Wilk attorney, Micalann C. Pepe, was named as Litigation Counsel Associate Fellow, joining four other attorneys from the firm on the counsel.
Ms. Pepe’s litigation practice includes insurance coverage and bad faith litigation; commercial and civil litigation, according to a press release. Active in the Arizona Association of Defense Counsel, she recently served as the Young Lawyers Division president and was elected to the 2017-2018 Arizona Association of Defense Counsel Board.
She was also recently appointed vice chair of the Insurance Coverage Litigation Committee of the American Bar Association’s Tort Trial and Insurance Practice Section, beginning her term on Sept. 1.
The Litigation Counsel of America is an invitation-only trial lawyer honorary society, with membership limited to 3,500 fellows, representing less than one-half of one percent of a diverse composition of American lawyers, the release noted, noting that fellowships are limited by design, allowing qualifications, diversity and inclusion to align with recognition of excellence in litigation across all segments of the bar.
In addition, the LCA is dedicated to promoting superior advocacy, professionalism and ethical standards among its fellows.