Artists are invited to participate in the 2017 Create-A-Thon

Feb 20th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Camelback Bible Church, 3900 E Stanford Drive, extends an invitation to any artists who are interested in participating in the 2017 Create-A-Thon on Feb. 24-26.

Registration deadline is Feb. 23 for all artists who wish to attend, according to a press release. The theme will be introduced on the evening of Feb. 24. The cost to participate is $25 and the winning prize is $1,000.

According to a press release, artists, age 14 and up, are to bring their supplies to create an original work based on thematic material given onsite in rooms 208 & 209. Children are also welcome to join in on Saturday, Feb. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Prodigy Zone.

For more information

 

Tags ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie