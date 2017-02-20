Artists are invited to participate in the 2017 Create-A-Thon

Camelback Bible Church, 3900 E Stanford Drive, extends an invitation to any artists who are interested in participating in the 2017 Create-A-Thon on Feb. 24-26.
Registration deadline is Feb. 23 for all artists who wish to attend, according to a press release. The theme will be introduced on the evening of Feb. 24. The cost to participate is $25 and the winning prize is $1,000.
According to a press release, artists, age 14 and up, are to bring their supplies to create an original work based on thematic material given onsite in rooms 208 & 209. Children are also welcome to join in on Saturday, Feb. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Prodigy Zone.
