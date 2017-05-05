Arizona Elk Society receives $15,000 grant by Department of Veterans’ Services for Hunt for Heroes Program

The Arizona Elk Society received a $15,000 grant, funded by the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services, for the Hunts for Heroes program.
Made available through the Arizona Veterans’ Donation Fund, the money assists the Hunts for Heroes program, which is a partnership between the Arizona Elk Society and Arizona Game and Fish, connecting veterans with disabilities with Arizona hunting outfitters, according to a press release.
AES volunteers provide hope to veterans in need through an outdoor experience. Those who volunteer for the program are often veterans so this creates an immediate sense of family and bonding for the wounded veteran, the release said, adding that more than 60 hunts are projected to be provided in 2017.
In a prepared statement, AES Executive Director Steve Clark said the program delivers free all-inclusive hunts for men and women in the state to encourage “Healing through Hunting.”
“We really appreciate the support of the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services. We have received so much interest in this program and we have seen how it transforms the lives of deserving veterans with limited mobility,” Mr. Clark said in the release. “This funding will enable us to help even more local heroes gain a renewed sense of hope as they get outdoors, out of their normal routines and realize how appreciated they are, and what they are capable of.”
The program is for veterans with a significant mobility disability, many of whom remain at home, disengaged from society and some losing hope. The three- to seven-day adventures are more than a hunting trip as they provide a sense of normalcy that the veterans thought they lost while providing a new perspective on what they can achieve despite their injuries, the release noted.
AES is committed to conserving and enhancing wildlife habitat in Arizona, protecting sound wildlife management and habitat through partnering with government agencies and other organizations while implementing special programs for youth education regarding conservation, hunting and outdoor activities. The organization informs the public about issues concerning wildlife conservation as well as scientific and biological wildlife and habitat management.
Contact Tom Wagner at tomw@ArizonaElkSociety.org for more information about the Hunts for Heroes program or go to arizonaelksociety.org for volunteer and sponsorship opportunities available.