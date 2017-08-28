Arizona Derby Dames to host Make ‘em Bleed blood drive

The Arizona Derby Dames will host a drive Sunday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2517 W. McDowell Road, Suite 118 in Phoenix. The group is working in partnership with Brown Paper Tickets and the American Red Cross
“The Make ‘Em Bleed blood drives provide a fantastic atmosphere, with roller derby athletes skating in uniform, refreshments, giveaways and an all-around good time,” Justin Mueller, representative for the American Red Cross, said in a prepared statement.
“The summer is one of the most difficult times for the Red Cross to collect blood, so Make ‘Em Bleed has really made a difference to help ensure blood is available for patients in need.”
Roller derby was invented in the U.S. and generations have played the sport, according to a press release. Almost 2,000 women’s, men’s and junior leagues now exist, competing and giving back to their communities worldwide.
Brown Paper Tickets and Jerry Seltzer, the son of the inventor of roller derby created the Make ‘em Bleed roller derby blood drive series, a release states.
“Community service is written in the charter of most roller derby leagues, so partnering roller derby with Not-Just-For-Profit ticketing company Brown Paper Tickets and the American Red Cross is a match made in heaven,” Mr. Seltzer, who is a representative for Brown Paper Tickets, said in a prepared statement.