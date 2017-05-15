Arizona Commission on the Arts hosts community story-sharing event

The Arizona Commission on the Arts, 417 West Roosevelt St., is hosting a free community story sharing event, Cultural Memory: Celebrating Wisdom Through Story, on Monday, May 22.
In addition to an introduction to Anne Basting’s new storytelling project, the event will feature artists including Lakota performer, Charlene O’Rourke, and Liz Warren, according to a press release.
The evening will be hosted by South Mountain Community College Storytelling Institute Director Liz Warren, added the release.
Featured Artists:
Ms. Basting, the founder and CEO of TimeSlips, is a 2016 MacArthur Fellow and author. She is a theater artist and educator who developed an alternative concept of aging, focusing on its possibilities, challenges and views. Her breakthrough project, TimeSlips, uses the art of improvisation to engage older adults with cognitive impairment in imagining stories, poems and other forms of creative expression in response to inspiring cues.
Charlene O’Rourke, Taoyewakanwi-Her Ways Are Sacred, is an Oglala Lakota woman who follows the spiritual and cultural beliefs of her ancestors. She works as a native consultant for Native Connections Inc. She has served as a ceremonial musician and singer for different types of events and ceremonies over a span of 40 years. A professional composer and performer, she is working with NASA on a project studying the Indigenous Lakota Star Constellation.
Ms. O’Rourke is also a motivational speaker who is also an international certified addictions counselor, community specialist and consultant, serving rural and urban Native communities including in federal and state prisons.
Host:
Ms. Warren is a storyteller, teacher, and writer who directs the South Mountain Community College Storytelling Institute in Phoenix. Her textbook, “The Oral Tradition Today: An Introduction to the Art of Storytelling” is used at colleges around the nation.
She serves as storytelling coach for the monthly Arizona Storytellers events produced by the Arizona Republic. In July 2014, she received the Oracle Award for Service and Leadership from the National Storytelling Network. In September 2014, she was named to the New Times list of 100 Creatives in Phoenix.
About the Arizona Commission on the Arts
One of 56 state and jurisdictional arts agencies across the country, the Arizona Commission on the Arts is a 49-year-old state agency and leading force in the creative and professional development of Arizona’s arts sector. Through robust programs, research initiatives and strategic grant-making, the Arts Commission catalyzes arts-based partnerships that strengthen Arizona communities through the arts.
For more information about the grants, services and programs of the Arizona Commission on the Arts, visit azarts.gov.