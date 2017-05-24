American Red Cross honors Deb McBride at Montelucia

The American Red Cross presented Deb McBride with the 2017 Deborah King Humanitarian Award Friday, May 19 during the Community Leaders Breakfast at the Omni Scottsdale Resort — Montelucia.
This award is given annually to an individual in the community who supports the American Red Cross and works tirelessly to advance the humanitarian mission, according to a press release.
Ms. McBride, at the event, explained that five years ago, after hearing Dave Sanderson’s inspirational story, “Miracle on the Hudson” and the impact of the American Red Cross made in his life from that event, she was motivated to turn her passion for helping people to action and compelled to give back to her community.
She became a Red Cross volunteer in 2012 and then a board member in 2014, the release states.
During the May 19 event, Ms. McBride had the opportunity to reconnect with the keynote speaker, Dave Sanderson, and share her American Red Cross moments from the last five years. Ms. McBride is a regular volunteer and has helped with the Home Fire Campaign events where she and others go door-to-door installing free smoke alarms in high-fire-risk homes.
She has also made generous financial donations and is a member of the Red Cross Tiffany Circle, a group of philanthropy-minded women here in the valley, the release states.
The Deborah King Humanitarian Award is also given to a corporation annually. This year it was presented to the U-Haul Corp. for their national partnership and generosity with the Red Cross.
Go to redcross.org or call 602-336-6660.