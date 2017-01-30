AJ’s Fine Foods seeks local love stories by Feb. 2 for Valentine’s Day celebration

Gourmet grocer, AJ’s Fine Foods, seeks local love stories until Feb. 2 for the opportunity to have a memorable Valentine’s Day celebration.
Arizonans can submit their love stories, in 250 words or less, at ajsfinefoods.com/loveisintheair, according to a press release. Entries will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. MST on Feb. 2. Winners will be randomly selected and announced on Feb. 3.
Three lovers will each receive a gourmet chef-prepared meal for two, which includes a meat and seafood option, with two sides. In addition to desserts from AJ’s Boulangerie, with a dozen signature truffles, the winning sweethearts will also receive an exquisitely designed floral bouquet and a $75 AJ’s gift card.
From chef-prepared entrees and custom-cuts of meat to fresh, homemade desserts and a farmers market, the release said AJ’s offers a wide selection of high-quality, hard-to-find items in what was described as a leading gourmet and specialty store, offering a high-level of customer service and attention to detail.
Named among the Best Places to Work, AJ’s also has an extensive wine collection with knowledgeable cellar staff, fresh produce and grocery items; unique floral arrangements, a humidor, custom gift baskets and specialty gifts. There are 11 locations in the state. Go to ajsfinefoods.com.