Aerosmith, Macklemore headline March Madness Music Festival

The NCAA and Turner Live Events announced Thursday, March 9 a selection of acts performing at the 2017 NCAA March Madness Music Festival in conjunction with the 2017 NCAA Men’s Final Four.
The three-day, free music festival, which Turner Live Events produces annually, will make its way to Margaret T. Hance Park at 1134 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix this year as part of the Final Four celebration, according to a press release.
Performers at the AT&T Block Party Friday, March 31 are slated to be announced. Saturday, April 1, Grammy Award-winning duo The Chainsmokers will perform as the Coca-Cola Music headliner, a release states.
Grammy Award-winning hip hop duo Macklemore and Ryan Lewis will take the stage at the Capital One JamFest on Sunday, April 2 while Aerosmith will headline the Capital One JamFest Sunday, April 2 closing out the all-star weekend.
Fans can tune in for the performances via live stream on ncaa.com, bleacherreport.com and the official NCAA YouTube channel. The official festival site will be updated in advance of the big weekend with details at ncaa.com/musicfest .
Turner Sports and CBS Sports will provide live coverage of all 67 games from the 2017 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship across four networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV for the seventh consecutive year.
The NCAA March Madness Music Festival is an activation extension of the NCAA’s Corporate Champions and Partners marketing program, which Turner Sports and CBS Sports license and collaborate on as part of an agreement with the NCAA through 2032.