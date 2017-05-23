University of Phoenix announces Maggie’s Place scholarships

University of Phoenix presented two full tuition scholarships to Maggie’s Place, a community that provides housing for pregnant and parenting women in need.
The two organizations partnered to offer the scholarships to Emily Fankhauser and Makia White, a volunteer and client of Maggie’s Place, who embody the dedication to serve others and their commitment to enhancing their personal and professional growth.
“We are driven by a deep commitment to serving women who are seeking to better their lives for themselves and their children,” said Laura Magruder, CEO at Maggie’s Place, in a press release.
“Education is one component of our services, which is why our partnership with University of Phoenix is incredibly powerful in providing women associated with our community the opportunity to achieve the next level of education to help not only themselves but their families for generations to come.”
Ms. Fankhauser is a program family coach with Maggie’s Place and will pursue her Master of Science in Counseling/Clinical Mental Health Counseling at University of Phoenix with her scholarship, the press release stated.
During her time with Maggie’s Place she has excelled in a number of responsibilities including improving intake methods for new clients, ensuring quality programming standards and taking the lead on staff development with junior members of the team.
Ms. White is an alumna of Maggie’s Place where she participated in the family coaching after giving birth to her daughter.
She will pursue a Master of Science degree in Administration of Justice and Security with her scholarship. She meets regularly with Maggie’s Place staff to talk through her goals and plan her strategy for achieving them, the press release stated.
The support she receives at work helps her in her personal life and strengthens her family.
“Women like Emily and Makia have dedicated themselves to providing help to those around them so that others may enjoy better lives,” said Executive Dean of University of Phoenix College of Humanities & Sciences, Constance St. Germain, Ed.D., J.D., in the press release.
“University of Phoenix is proud of their work serving others and honored they will further their educational goals with us.”