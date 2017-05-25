TPV Women’s Association supports Kitchen on the Street

The Town of Paradise Valley Women’s Association recently awarded Scottsdale-based nonprofit, Kitchen on the Street, for its efforts to end childhood hunger.

Lisa Scarpinato, CEO of the nonprofit, received a check from Joni DiMino, president of the association, according to a press release.

Kitchen on the Street fights against child hunger in the local community, serving thousands of children.

The school identifies individuals that would benefit from the assistance and places a wrapped bag into the child’s backpack in the privacy of the school nurses office, the press release stated. These meals have resulted in children raising their reading scores by 12 percent, and math scores by 26 percent.

Kitchen on the Street also operates a cafe that generates revenue for the backpack program and offers adults in need of a second chance the opportunity for job training skills.

