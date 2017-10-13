Town Hall displays resident Joe Sacco’s art work

Paradise Valley resident Joe Sacco. (submitted photo)

The Town of Paradise Valley welcomed its 2017-18 resident artist, Joe Sacco, during an Oct. 10 fine arts exhibition.

Mr. Sacco’s exhibit will remain at Town Hall, 6401 E. Lincoln Drive, through September 2018. Visitors are welcome to visit the works of art during regular weekday business hours.

Mr. Sacco, a resident of Paradise Valley, has loved art and nature from a young age. Spending his summers in upstate New York, he enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time outdoors.

His time spent in the Adirondack Mountains during his youth has inspired his paintings. Having lived in Arizona since 1975, his recent works are inspired by indigenous colors of the Southwest Region and the turquoise water of the Pacific.

A view of Mr. Sacco’s artwork at Town Hall. (submitted photo)

