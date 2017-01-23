St. Joseph’s Foundation names Terri Hoffman as head of philanthropy

Terri Hoffman has been named president of St. Joseph’s Foundation, where she is responsible for developing and directing all aspects of philanthropic fundraising for Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center, UA Cancer Center at St. Joseph’s and St. Joseph’s Westgate Medical Center.
Founded in 1895, Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center is one of the largest hospitals in Arizona and attracts patients from around the world for its expert care, according to a press release.
The hospital’s Norton Thoracic Institute includes one of the top lung transplant programs in the nation.
Last year the hospital had more than 28,000 admissions and 84,000 emergency room visits, the release stated. St. Joseph’s Westgate is located in Glendale and the UA Cancer Center at St. Joseph’s opened in downtown Phoenix in 2015.
Ms. Hoffman has been an integral member of Dignity Health’s philanthropy team for five years, playing a vital role in the success of many fundraising initiatives benefiting research, medical education and patient care at St. Joseph’s and Barrow Neurological Institute.
For the past three years, she has served as the Vice President of Development for St. Joseph’s Foundation and Barrow Neurological Foundation and has provided leadership to a team that raised over $50 million during her tenure, the release stated.
“Terri is an outstanding leader, supporter and advocate for St. Joseph’s,” said Patty White, president and CEO of Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center, in the release. “Her tireless philanthropy work on behalf of the hospital has been remarkable and has benefited the organization and our thousands of patients. I anticipate that Terri will take the St. Joseph’s Foundation to even greater levels of success.”
Ms. Hoffman has more than 20-plus years of experience in strategic development and direct fundraising. Her experiences include fundraising for both small local and large national organizations through personal solicitation and corporate partnerships.
She began her career with Dignity Health first as Manager of Donor Acquisition and Engagement at St. Joseph’s Foundation, Barrow Neurological Foundation and Dignity Health Foundation East Valley, before serving as a successful Director of the Health & Wealth Raffle.
Prior to joining the Dignity Health family, she operated her own political consulting business serving clients from multiple states including Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Georgia and Washington, D.C. Ms. Hoffman is an Arizona native and graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in political science, the release stated.