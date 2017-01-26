Phoenix youth collects shoes to fight global poverty

A 12-year-old Phoenix youth collecting shoes to help the less fortunate is looking for help: Not just for shoe donations, but a place to store them.
Jackson Ty Sriro has launched a drive to collect 25,000 pairs of new and gently used shoes to help the poor and is desperately looking for donated space to help him reach his goal, (i.e. warehouse space, storage facility, gym, etc).
The shoes that Jackson collects will be delivered to Soles4Souls – a not-for-profit global social enterprise committed to fighting poverty through the collection and distribution of shoes and clothing.
Founded in 2006, the organization has distributed more than 30 million pairs of shoes in 127 countries.
“Jackson is supporting Soles4Souls because it is the definition of a social enterprise where solid business practices are used to create positive change in people’s lives,” said his father, Todd Sriro.
“Jackson is a strong supporter of Soles4Souls’ anti-poverty mission, and we hope to take a big step in providing the organization with the used shoes they require to keep making a difference for people in need.”
Soles4Souls will convert every used pair of shoes collected from the community into a value-added social currency to achieve positive change, both humanitarian and economic.
Most of the gently used shoes will be distributed to micro-enterprise programs that create jobs in Haiti and other poor nations. The resulting revenue will help fund the free distribution of new shoes in the U.S., Canada and developing nations around the world.
The connection between poverty and shoes is well documented.
The World Bank estimates that approximately 400 million children worldwide – more than the entire U.S. population – live in pronounced poverty. Millions of the children don’t have access to adequate footwear resulting in significant ramifications for their health and well-being.
Lacking proper footwear, countless children will not be able or permitted to attend school. And tens of millions of the poverty-stricken, barefoot boys and girls will be infected with soil-transmitted parasitic diseases like hookworm, causing lasting suffering and lifelong debilitation.
“The simple truth is that almost anyone with a closet has shoes they don’t wear, or an old pair that will just end up in a landfill,” said Mr. Sriro.
“Give those to us, and know that you are taking a step to making the world a better place for all of us.”
For more information, contact Mr. Sriro at 480-415-3159
“I am a 12-year-old ‘sneakerhead’ who has a true love for shoes. I enjoy collecting, wearing, and most of all having conversations about the shoes, which I am wearing that day,” says Jackson.
“So when asked what I wanted to do for a Mitzvah project for my upcoming Bar Mitzvah, I knew it had to revolve around what I love. After researching many different charitable organizations I finally found one that combines my passion, but at the same time will help so many people, Soles4Souls.”
Visit www.soles4souls.org for more information.