Phoenix girl hosts food drive for 5th birthday party

Most children ask for toys, the latest video game, or a trip to Disneyland for their birthday, but a little girl in north Phoenix decided to do something special for others instead.
On Saturday, Jan. 14, Ava Monell invited friends and family to her house to celebrate her fifth birthday with a bounce house, good food, and of course, cake. However, there was one condition: instead of presents, everyone was asked to bring food for the less fortunate, according to a press release.
St. Vincent de Paul dropped off multiple boxes for the food drive, which filled up in no time, the release stated. To Ava’s delight, guests young and old brought dozens of bags filled with hundreds of non-perishable items to donate to those in need.
“Other people don’t have the money they need, so we give them canned food,” said Ava, in the press release.
Ava has done this for previous birthdays as well, hosting a toy drive for Daisy Mountain Firefighters Charities Association for her third birthday.
“Our daughter has always been extremely generous, and we are just so proud of her for deciding to forego presents in an effort to help others,” said Ava’s mom, Audrey Monell, in the release.
“This is a great opportunity to show Ava what’s really important, and it was amazing to see friends and family members showing up with bags and bags of donations for the food drive.”