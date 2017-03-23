Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation welcomes new members
Dee Dee Vecchione, Jen DeStefano, Clarrisa Robinson, Melissa Huckins, Bonnie Maffi, Julia Burke, Heather Novak, Carol Dries. Not pictured: Kerry Mooreland, Ryanne Tezanos. (submitted photo)
Carol Dries, Heather Novak, Jordan Rose (submitted photo)
Dee Dee Vecchione, Jenifer Moser, Missi Harrington (submitted photo)
Brad Wilde, Bob Novak (submitted photo)
Bonnie and Terry Moffi (submitted photo)
The Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation recently held an intimate party at Heather and Bob Novak’s Paradise Valley residence for prospective members of their Leadership Circle.
Guests had the opportunity to mingle with the Leadership Circle Directors and the physicians who have been awarded grants made possible by funds donated by the Leadership Circle members, according to a press release.
Membership for this year is open through April, when the 2017 Grants Proposal Spring Luncheon will be held on April 19 at the Arizona Country Club. All current members will be invited. If you wish to become a member log on to PCHLC.org.
