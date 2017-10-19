Phoenix Art Museum brings the life, sounds and color of Brazil to Hot Night gala

In what is sure to be the celebrated event of this year’s social season, Phoenix Art Museum will host its annual fall gala on Saturday, Nov. 4, featuring an exciting evening of Brazilian-inspired food, cocktails, live music and dancing in support of art and education at the museum.
Hot Night brings the best of Brazilian culture to the heart of downtown Phoenix for an exclusive one-night event, offering a private glimpse of the museum’s featured exhibition, Past/Future/Present: Contemporary Brazilian Art from the Museum of Modern Art, São Paulo.
Following a strong tradition, Hot Night plays an essential role of support for Phoenix Art Museum; benefit galas in support of the museum have raised nearly $2 million in vital funds supporting exhibitions and arts education programs since 2015, according to a press release.
Festivities of the evening will move throughout the museum, areas of which will be transformed into elegant, tropical lounges complete with cabanas and vibrant Copacabana-themed décor.
The night comes to life with live samba dancing and tropical beats provided by performers in full regalia. A festive dinner will be catered by Fogo de Chão and M Catering, featuring gaucho-style Brazilian cuisine. Following dinner, the Cummings Great Hall will be transformed into the Valley’s hottest dance club with live music and dancing.
Guests will also enjoy the museum’s featured exhibition, Past/Future/Present.
This is the first major presentation of artworks from the collection of the Museum of Modern Art, São Paulo in the United States, and features 70 artworks created by nearly 60 artists in a rare panorama of the most innovative art produced in Brazil from the 1990s to today.
All proceeds of the event will support Phoenix Art Museum, enabling the museum to open its door to the community, the press release stated.
Cocktail attire is requested. Complimentary valet parking will be provided. Individual tickets begin at $750, with additional benefactor and underwriter opportunities available from $5,000 to $25,000.
For more details on purchasing tickets, visit http://bit.ly/HotNight2017.