Paradise Valley woman’s coloring book inspired by beloved pet

A Paradise Valley resident and her adopted dog have recently published their first book together, illustrating the joy a pet can bring to a family in turmoil.
Marika Hamilton Meeks and her rescued Pitbull, Stella, have put out a coloring book and story sharing their background together. A portion of proceeds from book sales will benefit the Arizona Humane Society.
After undergoing cancer treatment for several years, Ms. Hamilton Meeks adopted Stella. She felt compelled to adopt a dog and had no idea how this decision would change her life, according to a press release.
“Cancer was running my life. Adopting Stella changed my life in so many ways,” said Ms. Hamilton Meeks in the press release.
“Stella’s compassion and love helped subdue the stress, anxiety and worry that had overwhelmed me day in and day out. She jump-started my life again, gave me purpose, comfort and lots of cuddles and laughs. Our family quickly fell in love with this dog that had been abandoned.”
As a stray, Stella was abandoned in a vacant field in Fort Wayne, Indiana before being rescued by the Fort Wayne Pit Bull Coalition, the press release stated. Stella was adopted by Marika and her family on Feb. 13, 2016, and has made Arizona her home.
Their new book, “The IncrediBullStella Coloring Book & Story,” tells the tale of both Stella and Ms. Hamilton Meeks, giving hope and encouragement to others that have suffered through a traumatic experience.
This coloring book is a great stress reliever and the playful images capture the joy that Stella brings on a daily basis. The book is available through the IncrediBullStella website, www.incredibullstella.com and also on Amazon.com.
Today, Stella is a social media star and rescue advocate to her followers all over the world, sharing daily adventures she and her owner encounter. The pair work hard to promote adoption, fostering and training. As a certified Canine Good Citizen and in-training therapy dog, Stella shares her calming love to as many as possible.