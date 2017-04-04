Paradise Valley resident pledges to perform 10 months of national service

Daniel Shefner of Paradise Valley is one of 126 men and women pledging to perform 10 months of national service as part of the Atlantic Region’s 23rd class of the National Civilian Community Corps, an AmeriCorps program.
As a Corps Member, Mr. Shefner will spend 10 months getting things done for America while strengthening communities and developing his leadership skills, according to a press release.
Mr. Shefner and his team will work on a variety of projects and service areas, focusing on infrastructure improvement, urban and rural development, energy conservation, disaster response and recovery efforts, and environmental work.
He may work with such organizations as Habitat for Humanity, American Red Cross, The National Park Service, and various state agencies and nonprofit organizations.
“I heard about AmeriCorps from family and friends,” said Mr. Shefner in the press release. “They’ve all been very supportive of this journey so far.”
After his 10-month tenure, Mr. Shefner will graduate from NCCC in November 2017 with an education award of $5,815, which can be used to continue education or pay back student loans.
“I have heard from many people that this is a great program and I feel like I will benefit greatly from it, while also having the opportunity to help others,” said Mr. Shefner in the press release.