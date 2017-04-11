Paradise Valley resident named as co-chair for Salud!

Gabriel’s Angels, the only organization in Arizona that delivers healing pet therapy to abused, neglected and at-risk children, has announced AZ Pet Vet as the Presenting Sponsor of their seventh annual “Salud! 2017 Signature Wine Dinner.”
Salud! 2017 is slated to be 7-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, 7575 E. Princess Drive
Salud! 2017 features a wine reception, a tasting menu featuring wines from around the world, live musical entertainment, a live auction lead by renown auctioneer Letitia Frye, and Gabriel’s Angels Pet Therapy Teams greeting attendees, according to a press release.
Individuals at the event will have an opportunity to take part in a unique raffle known as “Lucky Leashes” by purchasing a red leash, with a variety of prizes available to win.
Proceeds from Salud! help Gabriel’s Angels continue their work with at-risk children in the greater Phoenix community, the release stated.
Co-Chairs for Salud! 2017 are Paradise Valley resident, Kathy Pidgeon, and Phoenix residents, Judy Nelson and Vicky Shiya.
These three women have been key contributors in the nonprofit community, driving success for a number of Valley nonprofits.
Ms. Pidgeon is a nationally recognized adoption attorney whose passion is achieving permanency for foster children in Arizona. She founded her law firm 25 years ago, to serve the needs of families and children seeking adoption.
Ms. Pidgeon volunteers for many charitable causes in the valley that focus on children. She co-chairs Maricopa County National Adoption Day each year – the largest celebration of its kind in the United States and serves as the Co-Chair of the Governor’s Council on Child Safety and Family Empowerment at the invitation of Gov. Doug Ducey.
Ms. Pidgeon co-chaired Salud in 2015 and is excited to co-chair the event again in 2017, the release stated. She is the proud mother of three sons and three dogs, and Nona to her first grandchild.
Ms. Nelson served as senior vice-president for Best Western International Hotels.
Over a 20 year period of time she was responsible for managing the areas of Human Resources, Education & Development, Legal, Corporate Communications, Membership Relations, and Community Outreach and Governmental Affairs.
She focused on innovative job training programs for disadvantaged youth by developing and advocating business/education partnership programs, resulting in recognition by President Bush in a White House Rose Garden Reception.
Ms. Nelson has served as co-chair of Candlelight Capers, president of both Brophy and Notre Dame Preparatory Mothers’ Guild, and chair of Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Arizona Volunteers.
Ms. Shiya has over 30 years of experience as an Arizona Insurance Broker, working with businesses and individuals. She is currently a volunteer community outreach speaker for both Hospice of the Valley and Ryan House, the release stated.
She is also a supporter of Florence Crittenton, Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation, and Lost Our Home.
All are extremely passionate about helping at-risk children, and are enthusiastic pet parents.
“Salud! 2017 will be a fantastic evening,” said Pam Gaber, Gabriel’s Angels CEO and Founder, in the press release.
“With over 17 years serving Arizona’ at-risk children, Gabriel’s Angels is grateful for the support shown by the community, and the enthusiasm for what we do is always apparent at this event. It promises to be fun and unique. Salud! is an evening of wine, delicious food, wonderful company and a chance to learn more about the great work of our organization. We invite you to join us and support the healing power of therapy dogs in the lives of our community’s most vulnerable children.”
Salud! 2017 is designed to show Gabriel’s Angels’ commitment to offer continued pet therapy for children in the community through the love of a therapy dog.
Individual tickets to Salud! 2017 are $200. Sponsorship packages are still available.
To purchase tickets or inquire about sponsorship, visit www.GabrielsAngels.org or call 602-266-0875.