Paradise Valley resident co-chairs Teaming Up for Girls Luncheon

Paradise Valley resident Tahnia McKeever will serve as event co-chair alongside Phoenix resident Cathy Stein for Florence Crittenton’s 15th Annual Teaming Up for Girls Luncheon, commemorating the agency’s 120 years of providing safety, hope and opportunity to at-risk girls in the valley.
Florence Crittenton will host its luncheon on Thursday, March 16, at the J.W. Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn, with a VIP reception at 11 a.m., followed by the luncheon at 11:45 a.m.
Ms. McKeever has been an active supporter of Florence Crittenton for over five years and currently serves as the chair of the agency’s board of directors, according to a press release.
Both Ms. McKeever and Ms. Stein share a passion for philanthropic work across the valley. Bringing their mutual devotion for helping at-risk girls throughout Arizona, Ms. McKeever and Ms. Stein are excited to co-chair the annual luncheon to bring awareness to this important cause, the release stated.
Florence Crittenton’s mission is to give every girl whose life they touch safety, hope and opportunity.
All proceeds raised from the annual Teaming Up for Girls Luncheon will directly benefit Florence Crittenton’s programs and services that provide comprehensive care designed to help at-risk girls ages 10 to 25 overcome issues of abuse, neglect, homelessness, teen pregnancy, teen parenting, and behavioral and/or mental health issues.
For more information about Florence Crittenton and the Teaming Up for Girls Luncheon, visit www.flocrit.org.