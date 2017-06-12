Paradise Valley resident appointed to Ballet Arizona board

Ballet Arizona appoints Daryl G. Weil to its board of directors, according to a recent announcement.
A Paradise Valley resident since 1991, Ms. Weil ran Daryl Weil Designs, an interior design firm in New York, Michigan and Arizona before retiring in 2000.
She has a history of serving on the board of some of the Valley’s foremost nonprofits. The press release added that she served on the board of the Arizona Humane Society for 14 years; the Presidential Advisory Board for the current director of the Arizona Humane Society, Dr. Stephen Hansen; and the Barrow Neurological Board.
Ballet Arizona is a professional ballet company that creates, performs, and teaches outstanding classical and contemporary ballet, the release said, noting the company’s dedication to preserving and celebrating classical dance while creating and commissioning new innovative works.