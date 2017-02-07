Paradise Valley man appointed Grand Canyon Association Board Vice Chair

The Grand Canyon Association, the official non-profit partner of Grand Canyon National Park has appointed two new board members to its Board of Directions for 2017, including Paradise Valley resident Mark Schiavoni.
GCA’s all-volunteer, 14 member board is comprised of business and community leaders from all over the United States who commit their time and expertise for the benefit and improvement of the association.
Members of the Board share a passion and dedication to preserve and protect Grand Canyon National Park for future generations, according to a press release.
Howard Weiner has been appointed Board Chair and Mr. Schiavoni has been appointed Board Vice Chair. Joining the Board of Directors are Teresa Gavigan and Teresa Kline.
“These appointments reflect GCA’s continued commitment to creating a diverse, collaborative board that will effectively lead GCA into the future,” said Susan Schroeder, chief executive officer of GCA, in the press release. “Their professional expertise will be invaluable as we grow our capacity to serve the park.”
Mr. Schiavoni is Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Arizona Public Service Company. Mr. Schiavoni oversees operations for APS’ non-nuclear generation, transmission and distribution, strategy, supply chain, resource management, environmental and sustainability, and customer service components.
Previously, Mr. Schiavoni served as Executive Vice President of Operations and Senior Vice President, Fossil Generation.
Prior to joining APS in 2009, Mr. Schiavoni held various leadership positions in the electric utility industry and is a retired Naval Officer having spent 22 years in the US Navy.
He is also a community leader, serving on the boards of the Valley of the Sun United Way, Heard Museum and Grand Canyon Association, the release stated.
Mr. Schiavoni and his wife, Amy, are big supporters of the Grand Canyon Association Celebration of Art since its inception and enjoy hiking and participating in canyon activities.