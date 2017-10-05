Paradise Valley estate sale this Saturday donates funds to DreamCatchers Foundation

A community estate sale in the Town of Paradise Valley on Saturday, Oct. 7, will be benefiting DreamCatchers Foundation.

DreamCatchers Foundation, headquartered in Scottsdale, fulfills the final dreams of hospice patients given six months or less to live. The chapters are run by students, in hopes of bridging generational gaps and connecting the youth with older members of the community, according to a press release.

DreamCatchers is partnering with a local community member whose husband recently passed away in hospice care and who received a “dream” from a local DreamCatchers high school chapter.

The widow is hosting an estate sale will all proceeds going to the DreamCatchers Foundation.

The sale will be 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 7, at 6902 E. Orange Blossom Drive, in Paradise Valley.

