Paradise Valley artist stars in March 31 documentary on PBS

Acclaimed artist, and Paradise Valley resident for over 50 years, Beth Ames Swartz will featured in a documentary airing on Arizona PBS Friday, March 31.
The 28-minute documentary, titled Beth Ames Swartz / Reminders of Invisible Light, will premiere at 9:30 p.m. March 31, and air again at 11:30 p.m. on Monday, April 3, according to a press release. The National Educational Telecommunications Association has made this film available to public television stations across the United states.
The documentary focuses on the life and art of Ms. Swartz. Her inspirational message and character is illuminated through her life stories and includes many stages of paintings created by Ms. Swartz, but focuses on her ability to inspire people to achieve a purposeful life.
From a challenging childhood to a committed artist, from early feminist, humanist and environmentalist to mature human being, Ms. Swartz’s determination to heal herself became the catalyst for visually interpreting events in her life and the world, the release stated.
Odyssey Film LLC created the documentary through its principals, Suzanne D. Johnson, producer, and Penelope Price, Ph.D., editor.
The film was funded by donations to Phoenix Institute of Contemporary Art, a not-for-profit organization run by Ted G. Decker, president of phICA who also served as executive producer of the film.
Born in New York City, Beth Ames Swartz has been an Arizona resident for 57 years and has lived in Paradise Valley for 46 years. She creates artworks that reflect a reverence for the natural world and demonstrates a highly developed sense of color and texture employing a variety of imagery, gestural marks, shapes, and words throughout her works.
Ms. Swartz creates her art in series, exploring systems of knowledge and translating them into visual experiences; by showing the interconnections of one belief system to another.
For further more information about this film visit bethamesswartzfilm.com.