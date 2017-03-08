Paradise Valley artist, designer shows new pieces

Paradise Valley sculptor and designer, Bonnie Radow, is hosting a trunk show March 29, to showcase her latest jewelry designs in silver, gold and gems.
The show will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Paradise Valley. Attendees are asked to RSVP via www.bonnieradowdesigns.com for exact address.
The distinctive collection includes charm-laden storybook necklaces, big silver cuffs with embedded Buddhas, delicate ruby bracelets, and a contemporary twist on a traditional charm bracelet, according to a press release.
Distinguished by Victorian and antique Asian artifacts from around the world, the pieces tell the compelling stories behind them.
“I have had the good fortune to travel the world for business and pleasure,” said Ms. Radow in the press release.
“Through my travels, I have been drawn to the lives of people of the Victorian era. I have collected love letters, pictures and personal items and transformed this collection into jewelry reflecting the lives of the people connected to these artifacts. Through my jewelry, I tell the story and each piece truly is a labor of love.”
Attention to detail, elegance, and a contemporary influence best describe the collection. Only the finest quality materials are utilized and each piece is unique.
Storybook necklaces can be custom designed and are wonderful gifts for commemorating a special occasion such as the birth of a child or a wedding, the release stated. Additionally, most pieces in the collection are designed to complement each other so that they may be worn together.
Ms. Radow has recently begun designing contemporary silver and gold pieces to reflect her interest in modern art.
For information on the collection and trunk show visit www.bonnieradowdesigns.com.