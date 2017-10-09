Old Bags Luncheon raises funds for homeless families Nov. 13

In an effort to help homeless families, Homeward Bound is hosting their annual Old Bags Luncheon on Nov. 13.
While immersed in the gardens of the Arizona Biltmore, guests will have a chance to stroll among hundreds of handbags before taking a seat at a luncheon full of surprises. The event features a handbag auction, a lunch and a fashion show presented by Neiman Marcus.
This year, co-chairs Michelle Schechner and Missy turner are helping to make the Old Bag Luncheons a can’t-miss event, according to a press release.
“We are thrilled to continue the tradition of the Old Bags Luncheon,” Homeward Bound CEO Becky Jackson said in a prepared statement. “I’m eager for everyone to learn about the fresh and exciting new developments of this year’s event. If you aren’t familiar with the Old Bags Luncheon, I invite you to give me a call so I can personally tell you why supporters continue to come back, year after year, to join the excitement that only this event can deliver.”
The Old Bags Luncheon is designated to raise awareness for the mission of Homeward Bound to help homeless families in the community.
With the resources Homeward Bound has offered for over 25 years, homeless families are given the chance to thrive in their path out of poverty. The Old Bags Luncheon has been able to provide funding for the tools needed for homeless families to create a new life that offers stability and success.
The Arizona Biltmore is at 2400 E. Missouri Ave. in Phoenix.
For more information visit https://homewardboundaz.org/events/oldbagsluncheon.