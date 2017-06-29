Meet Your Neighbor: Paradise Valley pup Guv’ner Re Dux

Name: Guv’ner Re Dux
Where I live: Paradise Valley
When and Why I moved here: I was born in Apache Junction. The boss (long time Paradise Valley resident, Don Z. Miller) acquired me four years ago when I was a pup and he and I now share the house that he has lived in for over 50 years.
What I like most about living here: Our morning walks. The bushes and trees have so much information, smells, etc. It is my newspaper.
Activities I enjoy: Again, the morning walks. We meet the nicest people. Just the other day an employee of the Town of Paradise Valley who was trimming trees on 56th Street told us how cute he thought that I was and added that he also owned a couple of west highland terriers. Nice guy.
My favorite charity: Because I am a small breed dog my opportunities are limited. I do admire the big guys who can be guide dogs and military bomb sniffers. I just dream.
How did you get your name Guv’ner Re Dux? The boss and his late wife Sue acquired a west highland terrier years ago in England. Ergo he was named “Guv/ner” (so British). So when I came along the boss just recycled the name, “Guv’ner Re Dux.”
What’s with the picture on the van: I have been a customer of the Galopping Groomer firm for most of my four years. They asked if I would like to be their Kurt Warner and adorn the sides of their groomer vans. I was flattered.
What is your advice to today’s youth: Try not to bark at the neighbor dog before 8 a.m. Some humans like to sleep in.