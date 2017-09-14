Local National Charity League chapter completes more than 6,000 volunteer hours

More than 300 members of the National Charity League, Inc. Phoenix Chapter contributed more than 6,400 volunteer hours during the 2016-17 school year.
The mother and daughter members of NCL volunteered for a variety of local and national philanthropic organizations around the Phoenix area, according to a press release.
“This level of commitment from our members represents a chapter that is willing to prioritize the needs of our community while balancing the busy schedules of work, school, family events and other activities that require time and effort. The opportunity for a mother to volunteer alongside her daughter builds lasting memories and instills a heart for service that can last a lifetime,” said Chapter President Laura Westfall in a prepared statement.
With the 2017-18 school year just beginning, many NCL daughters, known as Ticktockers, and mothers, known as Patronesses, spent the summer volunteering more than 2,000 hours, jump-starting the new year.
Some of the hands-on volunteer activities included tutoring children at Casa Academy, providing holiday gatherings and bingo for The Gardens of Scottsdale and the Arizona State Veteran Home, assisting with the needs of Phoenix Children’s Hospital, the Military Assistance Mission and Ryan House, and filling boxes of donation meals for ICM Food and Clothing Bank, Desert Mission Food Bank and St. Mary’s Food Bank.
“We are thankful to have such amazing partners such as NCL,” St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance Volunteer Engagement Manager, Jennifer Gonzales said in a prepared statement. “They are quick to respond to all of our volunteer needs and are always consistent, reliable and enthusiastic when they arrive.”