Local fashion show raises funds for families in need
Brittany Yeaton, Barbara Merideth, Patrick Roberts, Devin Roberts, Paige Roberts, Meghan Alfonso and dog, Teddy. (submitted photo)
Katie Merideth, Vanessa Ramierez and Meghan Alfonso. (submitted photo)
A view of the dolphin show put on during the event. (submitted photo)
Meghan Alfonso and Katrina Fox (submitted photo)
Models from The Young Agency. (submitted photo)
The Pearce Family Foundation hosted its third annual Runway of Home Fashion Show, raising over $24,000 in May.
Hosted at Views Restaurant, located inside OdySea in the Desert in Scottsdale, the fashion show sold-out with over 175 guests.
The evening raised a total of $24,575, which will allow the Pearce Family Foundation to continue assisting families who have a child suffering from a chronic or life threatening illness to pay for bills at home.
The Runway of Hope event started with a dolphin performance and ended with a special guest rap performance by TrapHouse, written by Isaiah Acosta, a recipient of the foundation’s grant program.
Channel 12 news anchor, Vanessa Ramierz and supporter of the foundation, Katie Merideth, hosted the event and introduced the nine lines featured in the show.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.