Local 12-year-old earns ‘Sauce Boss’ title for winning wing sauce recipe

Half Moon Sports Grill has announced the winners of its 2017 Half Moon Sauce Boss competition featuring six finalists from more than 30 talented home chef entries received.
This year, 12-year-old budding home chef Jacob Wernick of Phoenix not only took home the first place prize earning the title as this year’s Sauce Boss, he also won the People’s Choice award, according to a press release.
Mr. Wernick received a $350 cash prize plus one free pound of wings every day for a year at either Half Moon location. And, his award winning Guns a Blazin’ Spicy Mango Wing Sauce will be featured on a future Half Moon menu.
“I love wings and spicy food. So, for my sauce, I wanted to make something sweet, with a bit of a kick to it and a nice balance,” Mr. Wernick said in the press release.
“I knew that I had a shot at the People’s Choice award with all the people I had there to support me, but I was really surprised when I won first place. More than anything, I realized that no matter how young you are, you can always achieve something if you try your best and put your mind to it.”
This year’s runner up was two-time Sauce Boss Champ Mark Motta of Paradise Valley for his Seoul Man Wing Sauce.
“I always enjoy a little healthy competition,’ said Mr. Motta, in the press release. “It’s fun and exciting to be part of this event.”