Flower Girls announced for annual charity ball

The Board of Visitors has announced that 43 high school seniors have accepted an invitation to become Flower Girls.
These young women will participate in events all year long, including the Annual Fashion Show Luncheon on Dec. 16, at the Arizona Biltmore, and a philanthropic event at The Board of Visitors Ryan House next spring, according to a press release.
The flower girls will be presented by their fathers at the culminating event, The Board of Visitors 103rd Annual Charity Ball, on April 7, 2018 at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort and Spa, 5402 E. Lincoln Drive, in Scottsdale.
The Paradise Valley Flower Girls are: Quinn Beckham, Katherine Bruske, Isabella Gordon, Madison Kirby, Cassidy Kuhle, Lulu Lundstedt, Caitlin McGrath, Mary Milisci, Emily Placet, Kate Straneva, Tatum Webb, and Sophia Wood.
Established in 1908, The Board of Visitors is the oldest charitable organization in Arizona, the press release stated.
Since its inception, The Board of Visitors has granted more than 19 million dollars to local nonprofit organizations in the greater Phoenix community serving the healthcare needs of women, children and the elderly.
For more information visit www.boardofvisitors.org.