Florence Crittenton hosts 9th Annual Heels for Healing, Diva Dash

Florence Crittenton’s upscale resale store, Flo’s on 7th, has announced the return of its ninth Annual Heels for Healing and Diva Dash on Saturday, Sept. 30.
Co-chaired by Debbie Gaby and Deborah Bateman, the event will benefit Florence Crittenton with all proceeds contributing to the agency’s life-changing programs for girls, young women and their families in the community, according to a press release.
“It is an absolute joy every year to see members of our local community and individuals from across the state, come together for some friendly competition and unbeatable shopping to truly make a difference in the lives of young girls,” said Dr. Kellie M. Warren, Florence Crittenton’s chief executive officer, in the press release.
“We look forward to creating another great event to help us continue providing safety, hope and opportunity to the girls we serve.”
The event delivers a one-of-a-kind shopping experience, which starts at 10 a.m., with low prices on popular designer heels and handbags and is preceded by the well-renowned Diva Dash beginning at 8 a.m.
Check in for the Diva Dash is at 7:15 a.m. with food and beverages available for competitors and attendees.
In teams of up to four, the Diva Dash challenges participants to slip on a pair of heels, one inch or higher, and race in an obstacle course at Flo’s on 7th. Dashers will compete in lanes with a tricycle and hula-hoop challenge for the chance to win a Diva Dash trophy and gift certificate to Flo’s on 7th.
Registration costs $25 per person and includes early access to the event’s shopping and a special tote that takes 20 percent off all heels purchased at Flo’s on 7th for an entire year starting Monday, Oct. 2, the press release stated.
For more information about the Annual Heels for Heeling or to register for the Diva Dash, visit www.flocrit.org/single-event/9th-annual-heels-for-healing-and-annual-diva-dash/.
Leading up to Heels for Healing and the Diva Dash, Florence Crittenton will be accepting donations of new and like-new designer, formal, casual and vintage shoes and handbags until Friday, Sept. 15.
Donation drop-off locations:
Flo’s on 7th – 4116 N. Seventh Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85013
Florence Crittenton – 715 W. Mariposa St., Phoenix, AZ 85013
If you would like to become an event sponsor or host a donation drive, contact Jamie Hobbs by phone at 602-288-4581 or email at jhobbs@flocrit.org.