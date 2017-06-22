Florence Crittenton, EuroRhythm Dance partner to raise funds for at-risk Valley girls

Eight young women got to participate in their own “dancing with the stars” evening at a May 20 fundraiser, raising over $27,000.
On Saturday, May 20, the young women from Florence Crittenton performed dance routines with their professional partners from EuroRhythm Dance Studio, at the third annual Transformation, Love and Connection Dance.
Raising over $27,000, the event held at Desert Botanical Garden, 1201 N. Galvin Pkwy. in Phoenix, also featured professional performances and open dancing for the guests.
Through EuroRhythm and Florence Crittenton’s partnership, this annual event has partnered at-risk girls each year with professional instructors to provide them with a unique opportunity to learn ballroom dancing and build their self-esteem, according to a press release.
Proceeds from the event directly support the agency’s core programs, such as its Therapeutic Group Home, Girls Ranch, Permanent Supportive Housing, and the Girls Leadership Academy of Arizona, the press release stated.
“Each one of our girls performed beautifully,” said Dr. Kellie Warren, chief executive officer of Florence Crittenton, in the press release. “Words truly cannot describe the humbling experience of watching our girls who have faced an array of trauma rise above their challenges and adversity to transform into incredible performers with newfound strength and resiliency.”
Florence Crittenton’s Therapeutic Group Home annually provides a safe, home-like environment for 175 girls, ages 10 to 18, who often come from devastating situations.
While enrolled in the TGH, girls learn to address and overcome their trauma while also benefiting from services designed for their holistic development, which includes counseling services, on-site medical services, education and basic needs, the press release stated.
Florence Crittenton has helped foster the recovery of girls and young women who have endured periods of victimization, chronic neglect, homelessness, poverty, teen pregnancy, drug abuse and/or mental instability.
For more information on Florence Crittenton and its upcoming events, please visit www.flocrit.org. To learn more about EuroRhythm Dance Studio, visit www.eurorhythm.com.