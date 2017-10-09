First glimpses of Phoenix Heart Ball revealed at addressing luncheon

Women from the Town of Paradise Valley and surrounding neighborhoods gathered at The Phoenician Thursday, Sept. 28, for the 58th annual Heart Ball addressing luncheon.
The traditional fall gathering of Heart Ball Committee members and guests featured the first glimpse of the Heart Ball invitation, official committee photos and a festive luncheon.
Attendees enjoyed catching up with each other regarding summer activities while hard at work with the assembly of the Heart Ball invitation. The Heart Ball Committee supported the vision of this year’s Chair, Char Hubble, by adorning colorful designer attire head-to-toe in their favorite shades.
The décor of the Camelback Ballroom illustrated this year’s colorful theme with custom table linens, artistic place mats and towering fern centerpieces. The Addressing Luncheon Committee was co-chaired by Kimberly Jacobsen and Marilyn Alexander.
Ms. Hubble welcomed the attendees, followed by a glamorous, couture ball gown fashion show presented by Neiman Marcus. Each gown was more exquisite than the last, with creations by Oscar de la Renta, Carolina Herrera, Zac Posen, Jenny Packham, Talbot Runhof and Monique Lhuillier, to name a few designers.
Following the fashions, a gourmet brunch was served, complete with individual macarons served under a miniature glass dome, according to a press release.
The dedicated executive committee for Heart Ball 2017 are as follows: Char Hubble, Chairman; Carolyn Jackson, Chairman Elect; Molly Stockley and Jennifer Moser, Vice Chairmen; Lynne Love, Heart Ball Sweetheart; Sylvia and Joe Shoen, 2017 Honorary Chairs.
For more than 50 years the Phoenix Heart Ball Committee of 100 women have worked diligently to raise funds and awareness for vital community programs, education, and research for the American Heart Association. This year the emphasis is on teaching children in schools hands-only CPR.
The 2017 Phoenix Heart Ball’s goal is to raise the funds needed to support CPR in schools in Arizona.
Hands-Only CPR has 2 steps:
- Call 9-1-1;
- Push hard and fast in the center of the chest to the beat of “Stayin’ Alive”; and
- Keep doing compressions until help arrives.
The addressing luncheon event is just one of the ways to celebrate the generations of women, who through this partnership, have raised funds to find keys to saving lives and building a healthier community, free from heart disease and stroke.
The 58th annual Phoenix Heart Ball will be 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18, at The Phoenician Resort, with musical guest JB Project.
Ten researchers in Arizona currently receive funding from the AHA, totaling over $1.3 million dollars. Last year, the sold-out Phoenix Heart Ball supported the Halle Heart Children’s Museum, where over 30,000 children learned about choices that will lead to a heart-healthy life.
For more information and to buy tickets visit phoenixheartball.heart.org.