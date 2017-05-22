Educate & Empower: Phoenix Heart Ball event battles heart disease

More than 100 Phoenix Heart Ball members, community leaders and special guests gathered April 28 for the organization’s mid-year event at the Halle Heart Children’s Museum in Tempe to continue raising awareness and funds to battle heart disease and stroke, which claim the lives of one in three women.
A luncheon featuring Dr. Martha Gulati, chief of cardiology at the University of Arizona, educated guests on the reality of heart disease and importance of keeping heart healthy initiatives at the forefront of the public’s mind.
Dr. Gulati told guests:
- Heart Disease is the No. 1 killer of women;
- There is a massive lack of awareness about heart disease;
- When it comes to women’s health “it is more than breasts and ovaries, we need to think about the heart.”
Guests enjoyed a catered lunch featuring shrimp salad and a variety of desserts by JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort & Spa’s trendy new Lincoln Restaurant and Bar 1936, named after the inn’s address on Lincoln Drive.
Taylor Hartman, author of the best selling book, “The Color Code,” treated guests to a talk about what color says about your personality.
The colorful backdrop for the event was the Halle Heart Children’s Museum, the only hands-on, interactive cardiovascular learning facility in the nation.
There are eight main exhibit areas in the museum focusing on everything from the mechanics of the human heart to the benefits of exercise to the dangers of tobacco. The museum, which educates nearly 35,000 children each year, also has its own kitchen and model grocery store.
The 2017 Heart Ball Committee, led by Chairman Char Hubble, Vice-Chair Jennifer Moser, Vice-Chair Molly Stockley, Sweetheart Lynn Love, Chairman-Elect Carolyn Jackson, Honorary Chairs Joe and Sylvia Shoen, and Peggy Goldwater Recipient Pam Overton, is on a mission to educate and empower.
One of the Phoenix Heart Ball’s mission this is year is to make sure “hands-only CPR” is taught and available in more Arizona schools.
This year’s Heart Ball, “Infinite Hearts,” is planned for Nov. 18.