Cooks’ Tour makes a stop in Paradise Valley at Valley Presbyterian Church

Valley Presbyterian Church is hosting the 47th annual Cooks’ Tour on its campus at 6947 E. McDonald Drive in the Town of Paradise Valley from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.
This one-day event, for worldwide missions and local charities, is sponsored by Presbyterian Women. This year’s theme is “Hands Across the City — Arms Around the World.”
The real joy of Cooks’ Tour is turning crafts and cupcakes into scholarships and supplies. The money raised at different parts of the event like the silent auction or home tour directly address needs locally and globally. Proceeds go toward the MentorKids USA’s summer enrichment program, giving low-income kids from working families a place to go over the summer.
Through the Medical Benevolence Foundation, proceeds defray costs for women and children’s surgeries at Hospital Sainte Croix in Leogane, Haiti. Money from the event turns into AAA memberships for single moms in college, leadership development scholarships for students at Coronado High School, and pay for girls’ education through Ministry of Hope in Malawi, Africa.
The trinkets and treats patrons will find at this great event will brighten a home or enhance a meal, but the support they provide for others means they can get an education, have a place to go during the summer, or even receive life-saving surgery.
Activities will include:
- A luncheon prepared by Sandra Gonzales of Whisk & Chop ($20);
- A home tour, by mini-bus ($20);
- Silent auction;
- Costume jewelry sale;
- Craft boutique;
- Kitchen treasures;
- A complimentary tea table.
The luncheon will be served between 11 a.m. and noon while tickets are available Sundays, on the church patios between services and in the church library, weekdays 10 a.m. to noon.
Call 480-991-6424 or go to vpc.church/cooks.