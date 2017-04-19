Childhelp Wings Annual Fashion Show Luncheon nets record breaking $190,000

Childhelp, the nation’s oldest and largest non-profit advocating for abused and neglected children, celebrated its 11th Annual Childhelp Wings Fashion Show Luncheon on Sunday, April 2 at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia.
The sold-out event broke the previous fundraising record, raising a total of $190,000 to fund crucial Childhelp programs and services in Arizona, according to a press release.
Co-chaired by community advocates Tiffany Quayle and Abby Traister-Leadon, the event was hosted by Dove Cameron, known for her dual role on Disney Channel’s Liv and Maddie, and, for the third year in a row, Nick Ciletti from ABC 15 Arizona.
Shaun T, known for his home fitness programs, which include Insanity, T25 and Hip-Hop Abs, was a special celebrity guest at the event.
“The Childhelp Wings Fashion Show is an opportunity for the entire community to give back,” said Childhelp Wings Founding Mother Carol Hebets, in the press release. “It’s a wonderful thing to see so many individuals, especially kids, come together for other kids in need. It’s more than a fundraising event – it’s a learning opportunity.”
Childhelp Wings awardees included: Marilyn and the Honorable Dan Quayle, Childhelp Heart of An Angel Award; and Janet Weninger, Childhelp Helping Hands Award.
Sponsored by Glowbiotics, M3 Companies, and Services Group of America, guests were treated to a celebrity runway, a live and silent auction, raffle prizes, a photo opportunity with Dove Cameron and more.
“Where troubles melt like lemon drops,” this year’s theme, featured the latest fashion trends from Dillard’s, Mae & Marie, Scottsdale Men’s Shoppe, Kendra Scott, and Amy Inc.
Some of the celebrities who made their way down the runway with their children and grandchildren included former Vice President of the United States Dan Quayle and radio superstar Johnjay Van Es, the press release stated.
It is estimated that five children die each day from abuse and neglect in the United States, and for nearly six decades, Childhelp has worked to combat this epidemic. Between 2010 and 2013 alone, Childhelp impacted the lives of over 18,000 children in Arizona through lifesaving programs and services, the release stated.
To learn more about the Childhelp Wings Chapter, visit www.childhelp.org/chapters/wings-chapter.