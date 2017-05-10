Childhelp, U.S. governors partner to end child abuse

In 2015, child protective services agencies received an estimated 4 million referrals involving the alleged maltreatment of children across the United States.
This month, National Child Abuse Prevention Month, governors across the country have come together and signed a resolution announcing their commitment to end child abuse in America, according to a press release.
This resolution, containing over 45 signatures, was presented by Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe to Childhelp co-founders Sara O’Meara and Yvonne Fedderson, on April 26 at the annual Childhelp National Day of Hope Reception in Washington D.C.
Childhelp is thankful for the Caring Institute’s efforts in securing the support of governors across the country, the press release stated.
“On behalf of all the governors and myself, it is a true honor to come alongside of Childhelp co-founders, Sara and Yvonne in their fight against child abuse,” said Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, in the press release. “I hope that the publication of this resolution will bring renewed attention across the nation to the issue that they, through Childhelp, have dedicated their lives to.”
Though much more needs to be done, Childhelp has recently reached a new milestone – having served over 10 million children over the last 58 years.
For decades, Childhelp has remained faithful to its mission, to meet the physical, emotional, educational and spiritual needs of abused, neglected and at-risk children, by focusing on advocacy, prevention, intervention, treatment and community outreach.
“We are overwhelmed by this kind gesture and by the continued support of the U.S. government and state governments to prevent child abuse and neglect and to give hope, healing and a new life to children who have faced such terrible circumstances,” said Sara O’Meara, Childhelp co-founder, CEO and chairman, in the press release.
Childhelp’s co-founders, Ms. O’Meara and Yvonne Fedderson are Paradise Valley residents.
“We would like to extend our deepest gratitude and all our love to everyone who has made this milestone possible,” Ms. Fedderson said in the press release. “You are all truly changing lives and we know that you will continue to do so, thank you!”
Childhelp has a strong presence across the United States with programs and services including the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline, Childhelp Children’s Advocacy Centers in Arizona and Tennessee, residential treatment facilities in California and Virginia and Childhelp Speak Up Be Safe, the press release stated.
These programs and services work together to aid and strengthen the fight to end child abuse and neglect throughout the country.
For more information visit www.childhelp.org.