AZADI Fine Rugs donates to Alice Cooper’s teen center

AZADI Fine Rugs founder David Neishabori worked tirelessly to ensure that disadvantaged children had a joyful holiday season.
Teaming up with the design community, AZADI collects, assembles and distributes food, clothing, toys, games and treats for the children to enjoy.
Past recipients of the AZADI Angel Program have been Ryan House, Children’s First Academy and Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Center, according to a press release.
This year AZADI selected Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Center once again to be the beneficiary of the AZADI Angel program in Phoenix, and expanded the program to the following organizations in their other three gallery locations:
- Sedona: The Sedona Community Food Bank
- Telluride: Telluride Angel Baskets
- Jackson Hole: Teton County Youth and Family Services
“The AZADI Angel Program was created because we wanted to give back in a way that would truly impact individuals and organizations in need during the holiday season,” Mr. Neishabori said in the press release.
AZADI was able to support the teen center by collecting and matching donations from their AZADI Angels.
In addition to an array of gifts for the teen center, AZADI was able to drop off over $2,000 in monetary donations days before Christmas.
Jeff Moore, Executive Director of Solid Rock, thanked AZADI by saying,
“You are truly a blessing to our teens and to Solid Rock. Thank you for your support. Your partnership helps to make an everlasting difference in the life of a teen,” said Solid Rock Teen Center Executive Director Jeff Moore, in the press release.