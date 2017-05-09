Arizona Women’s Partnership grants $31,500

The Arizona Women’s Partnership, Inc., an all-volunteer philanthropic nonprofit organization providing grants to assist under-served women and children, has announced its 2017 recipients.
In celebration of the organization’s 15th year, it was able to award a total of $31,500, according to a press release.
The Arizona Women’s Partnership raises funds to grant grass-roots charities to women and children at risk, and in need in Arizona.
Winning grant recipients include:
- Alice’s Place
- Arizona Association for Foster and Adoptive Parents
- Arizona South Asians for Safe Families
- Arizonans for the Protection of Exploited Children & Adults
- Constructing Circles of Peace
- Desert Sounds Performing Arts
- Grand Canyon Music Festival
- H.A.V.E.N. Family Resource Center
- Rim County Literacy
- Santa Cruz Council on Aging
- Southwest Valley Literacy Association
- Unlimited Potential
- Welcome to America Project
- Yavapai CASA for Kids
- Y.E.S. for Navajo Youth
The Arizona Women’s Partnership, Inc. has awarded over $380,000 in grants since its formation in 2002, the press release states.
The amount awarded annually is dependent upon the success of fundraising efforts. This year the Violet M. Johnson Family Foundation contributed another $25,000 to the Arizona Women’s Partnership in honor of their maternal grandmother.
“We are grateful for this donation and for all of our generous supporters,” said Paula Cullison, Arizona Women’s Partnership president and founder, in the press release.
“This year we also had a $1,500 matching grant from Ralph and Roxanne Martin and a $1,000 donation from Les Dames d’Escoffier International – Phoenix Chapter.”
For more info visit: www.azwp.org.