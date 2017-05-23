Andaz Resort celebrates local food, fun & spirits
Brian Goodwin of Tito’s Vodka (photo credit: Corporate and Commercial Photographer for Worldwide Assignments)
From left, Dan Aschenbrener, Tresha Baldwin , General Manager Scott Mason, Claudia Burke and Town of Paradise Valley Town Manager Kevin Burke.
(photo credit: Corporate and Commercial Photographer for Worldwide Assignments)
Molly DeFilippis, left, and Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Spa General Manager Scott Mason (photo credit: Corporate and Commercial Photographer for Worldwide Assignments)
Jason Derby, director of marketing, sales, and events for Uncle Bear’s (photo credit: Corporate and Commercial Photographer for Worldwide Assignments)
(photo credit: Corporate and Commercial Photographer for Worldwide Assignments)
John Gozebekian, owner of Cult Coffee (photo credit: Corporate and Commercial Photographer for Worldwide Assignments)
Jason Grossmiller, co-owner of Distiller Arizona Distilling Company. (photo credit: Corporate and Commercial Photographer for Worldwide Assignments)
Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Spa, 6114 N. Scottsdale Road, partnered with Food & Wine magazine and American Express to host a grand soiree on Thursday, May 4.
Executive Chef Adam Sheff and the mixologists of Weft & Warp Art Bar + Kitchen prepared Scottsdale-inspired cocktails and a sampling of contemporary Sonoran dishes from the resort’s signature restaurant.
As an added bonus, local artisans, including those from the nearby Cattle Track artist community, were on hand to showcase their work, which has had a huge hand in shaping the resort’s mid-century modern design and robust Artist in Residence program.
Attendees were able to sample locally-inspired cocktails, food and services, and get to meet local artisans displaying their work.
