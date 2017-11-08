Actress Ashley Judd honored by Arizona Foundation for Women

Arizona Foundation for Women has selected two-time Golden Globe nominated actress, humanitarian and author Ashley Judd, as its 2018 Sandra Day O’Connor Lifetime Achievement Award Honoree.
Ms. Judd is known for her roles in highly successful movies such as Kiss the Girls, Eye of the Beholder, Someone Like You, and Double Jeopardy. And most notably, Arizona Foundation for Women is recognizing Ms. Judd for her philanthropic and activist work around women’s health, rights and equality, and helping those living with AIDS around the world.
“Ms. Judd brings to light in her work around women’s issues a topic many prefer to keep in the dark, deny, block out, ignore or simply are not aware of,” says Arizona Foundation for Women CEO Mesha Davis in a prepared statement. “It’s hard to hear of a child, woman, or anyone, being sexually exploited or abused, let alone talk about it openly. We need dedicated individuals like Ms. Judd to take a stand. We need to say, ‘It ends here! It ends now! It ends today.’”
Ms. Judd will receive the Sandra Day O’Connor Lifetime Achievement Award on Monday, March 26, 2018, at the Arizona Biltmore, a Waldorf Astoria Resort during the Foundation’s annual Awards Luncheon.
The Sandra Day O’Connor Lifetime Achievement Award is given annually to a woman who has distinguished herself through her leadership and contributions to society through her lifetime achievements, especially for work, which benefits women and families, according to a press release.
Past honoreesinclude Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, Former First Lady Barbara Bush, Billie Jean King, Goldie Hawn, and Maria Shriver to name a few.
“Receiving the Sandra Day O’Connor Lifetime Achievement Award is an enormous honor,” Ms. Judd said in a prepared statement. “Named for a historic pioneer and icon, I interpret the award as less a validation for what service God has used me to render thus far, than as a sacred encouragement to continue to strive for an equal, safe, and flourishing society in which everyone is valued and has the same opportunities. I am very thankful to the Arizona Foundation for Women for the opportunity to reflect on my journey thus far and the encouragement to keep striving.“
Arizona Foundation for Women’s mission is to advance the status of Arizona’s women through research, advocacy and philanthropy to ensure their safety, health and economic independence. Domestic violence, sexual abuse and human trafficking are a few areas of focus for the foundation.
“Ashley Judd, like Arizona Foundation for Women, provides a voice for the voiceless and often most vulnerable,” Arizona Foundation for Women Board of Directors Chairperson Kim Hartmann said in a prepared statement.
“Ms. Judd provides a path and courage for survivors of sexual exploitation and trafficking who are often fearful to identify their offender. She also fights for equality and accessible quality healthcare for all women. On behalf of the Arizona Foundation for Women Board, I am delighted to bestow this well-deserved honor to Ms. Ashley Judd.”
Based on the Foundation’s latest 2016 Status of Women in Arizona Report:
- Nearly a quarter of women in the nation have experienced severe intimate partner violence;
- Women with an annual household income of less than $50,000 per year have a significantly higher prevalence of IPV;
- While IPV affects women of all races, women of color experience IPV at a slightly higher rate than Non-Hispanic White women;
- The cost of IPV is astounding for medical and mental health care and low productivity (estimated at $8.3 billion) and accounts for a loss of 5.6 million days of household productivity each year;
- Thirty-eight states have passed statutes in the last 10 years to recognize this oversight, increase awareness, and enhance victim safety and offender accountability;
- The newly reauthorized Violence Against Women Act of 2013 added felony strangulation and suffocation to the federal law.
For copies of the report, visit www.afw.org for a digital version.