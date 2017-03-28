Abby Traister co-chairs Childhelp fashion show luncheon

Paradise Valley resident, Abby Traister, will serve as event co-chair alongside Phoenix resident Tiffany Quayle for Childhelp’s 11th Annual WINGS Fashion Show Luncheon.
Childhelp will host its luncheon 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia, 4949 E. Lincoln Drive, with proceeds benefiting Childhelp’s programs and services in Arizona.
The luncheon, presented by Services Group of America and the Jane N. Mooty Foundation, will feature a full runway show, along with local celebrity models, according to a press release.
Disney Channel star, Dove Cameron will be co-hosting the show with Nick Ciletti from ABC 15.
Founded by Sara O’Meara and Yvonne Fedderson in 1959, Childhelp has brought the light of hope and healing into the lives of countless children as a leading national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping at-risk children.
Childhelp’s programs and services include residential treatment services, children’s advocacy centers, therapeutic foster care, group homes and child abuse prevention, education and training, the release stated.
For more information visit: https://www.childhelp.org/wingsfashionshow/