58th Annual Heart Ball kicks-off with breakfast, fashion show event

The 58th Annual Heart Ball Kick Off was held recently at the Montelucia Resort in the Castillo Lucena Chapel.
Committee members and guests gathered to kick off a year of raising awareness and funds to battle heart disease and stroke, which claim the lives of one in three women, according to a press release.
Attendees were greeted in the courtyard with passed champagne and a gourmet coffee bar.
Many attendees were adorned in designer fashions including Sylvia Shoen in Louis Vuitton straight from Paris, according to the release. The doors flew open and an array of table decorations were revealed.
So abundant were the floral pieces that each attendee received one as a take away favor.
Jaime Hertzlinger did the design and also co-chaired the event with Dee Dee Vecchione.
The executive committee welcomed all, a gourmet breakfast was served and a fashion show by Saks Fifth Avenue was held featuring the fashions of renowned Roberto Cavalli.
The dedicated executive committee for Heart Ball 2017 are as follows: Char Hubble, Chairman; Carolyn Jackson, Chairman Elect; Molly Stockley and Jennifer Moser, Vice Chairmen; Lynne Love, Heart Ball Sweetheart; Sylvia and Joe Shoen, 2017 Honorary Chairs.
Since 1959, the women of the Phoenix Heart Ball have been committed to raising funds and awareness for vital community programs, education and research for the American Heart Association.
The 58th Annual Heart Ball will be held Saturday, Nov. 18.
For more information on Heart Ball 2017, log onto phoenixheartball.heart.org.