12 Phoenix-area Jewish mothers embark on Israel trip

Twelve Phoenix-area Jewish mothers were chosen for an exclusive “Momentum” journey to Israel July 18-25 with the Jewish Women’s Renaissance Project and Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs.
Among the women participating from the Phoenix area is Colleen Feldman.
“I am so grateful to be going with JWRP on this woman’s trip to Israel,” said Ms. Feldman in a press release. “I am eager to further develop my Jewish identity and share it with my family and community. This is my first trip to Israel so it will be extra special to have the added experience of sharing it with interesting Jewish women from around the world.”
Joining Ms. Feldman on the trip are Dayna Feldman, Jill Leshin, Julie Marks, Stephanie Fishman, Shawna Apple, Lori Fentem, Sheryl Press, Kim Subrin, Harriet Bernick, Mindy Weiss, and Irina Ilyinsky.
The Momentum experience includes a rare eight-day journey to Israel, which stretches from the mystical Galilee city of Safed to the ancient desert mountaintop fortress Masada, and features extensive itineraries and curated curricula encompassing everything from Jewish values to contemporary Israeli society.
Local partner organizations that works with JWRP to bring these women to Israel are the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix and Valley of the Sun JCC.
The trips inspire women to connect deeply with their Jewish heritage, and transform themselves, their families – and ultimately their communities and the wider world, the press release stated.
The Momentum journey “is part of our ongoing efforts to strengthen Israel’s relationship with Diaspora communities around the world,” said Dvir Kahana, director-general of Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, in the press release.
“We are extremely proud of our strategic partnership with the JWRP. We share the vision of empowering Jewish women worldwide as leaders of the next generation with the ability and drive to raise children who are proud of their identity and strongly connected to Israel.”
The Jewish Women’s Renaissance Project was founded in 2008, with the mission of empowering women to change the world through Jewish values. Its major project is “Momentum,” an eight-day, highly subsidized life-changing journey to Israel, experienced by over 11,000 participants from 190 partner organizations in 26 countries worldwide.
Since 2014, the JWRP has partnered with Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs.
“Our philosophy from the beginning has always been: inspire a woman, you inspire a family. Inspire enough families, you can change a community. Inspire enough communities, you can change the world,” said Lori Palatnik, the JWRP’s founding director, in the press release.