Young Leadership Board hosts event to support the impact of community arts

The Herberger Theater Center’s Young Leadership Board invites the public to another evening of fun, food and laughter at the third annual Stand Up For Downtown Theater fundraiser, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at the HTC, 222 E. Monroe Street in downtown Phoenix.
The evening will showcase some of the area’s top comedians: headliner Craig Conant, hosts Matt Storrs and Dan Thomson, and Shapel Lacey and Genevieve Rice. The show is for mature audiences, 18 and older, according to a press release.
Guests will also enjoy a silent auction, wine pull, drinks, hors d’oeuvres provided by Nibblers Catering and live music.
Tickets are $35 for a theater seat, $300 for a table of two with preferred seating (includes bottle of wine to enjoy during the show) and $500 for a table of four with preferred seating (includes bottle of wine to enjoy during the show). VIP tables include bottle service.
Proceeds from the event benefit the HTC’s Youth Outreach Programs – Arizona Young Artists Competition, Wolf Trap Early Learning Through the Arts and Theater Camp. In addition to raising funds, the event also serves to raise awareness about the vital role the arts have in communities and the need for ongoing support, the press release stated.
The HTC and YLB strongly encourage the public to “stand up” for the arts in Phoenix now and in the future.
Stand Up For Downtown Phoenix is sponsored by LaneTerralever and Southwest Commercial Brokerage.
For more information and tickets visit http://www.herbergertheater.org.