Work of Charmagne Coe debuts at Chartreuse Gallery

Chartreuse Gallery has announced the presentation of “The Reaches,” the solo exhibition of expressive surrealist Charmagne Coe, curated by Nicole Royse.
“The Reaches” reflects the artist’s interests in universality, and the intermingling existences of humans, their structures, flora and fauna and how they form an ever-changing mesh, according to a press release.
“This is captured within her alluring mixed media paintings,” Ms. Royse said in the press release. “Each work is a complex tapestry of several culled ideas that spontaneously occur in process and then become a story.”
The artist classifies her work as “expressive surrealism” in which she often explores subject matter, such as the biophilia hypothesis — a human instinct and need to regularly relate with nature – via automatism.
“The Reaches refers to many of my themes and meanderings about necessary connectedness and universality, encompassing ideas of us reaching toward one another, to and beyond our earth, and vice versa,” said Ms. Coe in the press release. “I like the boundless quality of the word, ‘reaches’; people may relate in their own very personal ways, whether it’s how and why they’ve reached out bravely, tentatively, and even tried to reach themselves.”
Ms. Coe received her Bachelors of Arts degree from Northern Arizona University in elementary education with a minor in fine arts. She has exhibited at the ASU Institute for Humanities Research, Arizona Opera, Center on Contemporary Art in Seattle, and the Coconino Center for the Arts.
“She possesses a free style and the ability to transport her viewers to another world with a brilliant color palette, flowing lines, and simplicity of form. Each is created by utilizing a combination of the mediums, watercolor, ink, and pastel,” Ms. Royse said in the press release.
The Opening Reception will be held 6-10 p.m. on First Friday, Sept. 1, with an opportunity to meet the artist, hear about her work and enjoy live music.
The Closing Reception will be held 6-10 p.m. Third Friday, Sept. 15, hosted by Ms. Royse. The gallery will host additional hours on Saturday Sept. 2 and Saturday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Chartreuse Gallery is operated by Nancy Hill and is located at 1301 Grand Avenue in downtown Phoenix.
For more information about Chartreuse Gallery visit Chartreuseart.com or for more about artist Charmagne Coe visit charmagnecoe.com.