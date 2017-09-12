VYT, Herberger Theater Center collaborate to produce Arizona premiere of “Madagascar”

Valley Youth Theatre has announced its first production collaboration with the Herberger Theater Center: “Madagascar, A Musical Adventure” will open on Stage West Oct. 28 and run through Nov. 19.
“This is a new and exciting venture,” said Bobb Cooper, Valley Youth Theatre’s producing artistic director, in a prepared statement.
“It’s VYT’s 29th season and our 20th year presenting shows at the Herberger. Our line-up usually includes four shows at our theatre (October, December, February and April) and two shows Center Stage at the Herberger (August and June). This season we decided, for the first time, to team up with the Herberger Theater to produce our fall show. Mark Mettes (the Herberger’s President and CEO) and I have been working on this collaboration for a while. We wanted it to be the right time and the right show.”
When Madagascar takes the stage at the end of October, it will be VYT’s 40th show to open at the Herberger, the press release stated.
The right to stage adaptation of DreamWorks’ animated motion picture was recently released by Music Theatre International. It is filled with all the blockbuster film’s outlandish characters including: Alex the lion, Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe, Gloria the hippo and the crazy potting penguins.
These silly animals escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.
“Madagascar, A Musical Adventure” is based on the best-selling DreamWorks film, adapted for the stage by Kevin Del Aguila, it features upbeat music and lyrics by George Noriega and Joel Someillan.
“Madagascar” is co-produced by the Herberger Theater Center and Valley Youth Theatre and will be presented at the Herberger Theatre Center in Stage West, 222 E. Monroe Street, in Downtown Phoenix.
Ticket prices range from $17.50 to $35.50, not including fees. For more information or to purchase tickets call the Herberger Theater box office at 602-252-8497 or visit www.vyt.com.