Valley Youth Theatre to collaborate on summer shows promotion

Valley Youth Theatre has announced its collaboration with Arizona Broadway Theatre and The Herberger Theater Center to promote three summer shows.
All three productions will be performed Center Stage at the Herberger, 222 E. Monroe St., beginning in June, according to a press release.
“This partnership is about brainstorming ideas on how to create new performing arts patrons and get the word out that Phoenix has a thriving year-round arts calendar and family friendly productions that are enjoyable for all ages,” VYT’s Producing Artistic Director, Bobb Cooper said in a prepared statement.
“Your children are out of school for the summer and Phoenix is about to get really hot. What better time to introduce them to a cool, live theatre experience?”
Valley Youth Theatre kicks off the summer with a Lion who’s short on courage, a Tinman who needs a heart, a Scarecrow who lacks brains, a small-town Kansas girl named Dorothy and her little dog Toto. “The Wizard of Oz” opens June 9 and runs through June 25.
Arizona Broadway Theatre will present one of Disney’s most celebrated love stories in “Beauty and the Beast” which opens July 7 and runs through July 16.
Valley Youth Theatre returns to the Herberger with its first production of its 2017-18 season with “Shrek the Musical,” on stage August 11 through August 27.
For more information or to purchase tickets call the Herberger Theater box office at (602)-252-8497 Monday through Friday 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday noon through 5 p.m. or visit herbergertheater.org.