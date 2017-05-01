Valley Youth Theatre summer lineup includes ‘Wizard of Oz’

Valley Youth Theatre’s production of The Wizard of Oz opens center stage at the Herberger Theater on June 9, with 60 talented young actors from around the Valley, 125 colorful costumes and a New York City Madison Square Garden set.
The musical’s classic songs are brought to life by a live orchestra that accompanies Dorothy and her little dog Toto as they are swept away, by a huge tornado, from her small farm in Kansas, to the magical land of OZ where she meets new and exciting friends, and a few enemies.
When her house accidentally lands on the Wicked Witch of the East, everyone is exuberant, except the Wicked Witch of the West who seeks revenge for the death of her sister and wants her ruby slippers.
Things in Oz are strange and beautiful, but Dorothy just wants to go home to Kansas. To do this, she must find the Wizard.
The Wizard of Oz is presented by Valley Youth Theatre at the Herberger Theatre Center 222 E. Monroe Street in downtown Phoenix. The show runs June 9 – 25.
Ticket prices range for $16.50 to $34.50 not including fees. For more information or to purchase tickets call the Herberger Theater box office at 602-252-8497 or visit www.vyt.com.
The Wizard of Oz is by L. Frank Baum with music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E. Y. Harburg, according to a press release. Background music is by Herbert Stothart; dance and vocal arrangements are by Peter Howard; orchestration is by Larry Wilcox and adapted by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company.
Established in 1989, Valley Youth Theatre is an award-winning, professional quality, 501(c)(3) non-profit theatre dedicated to helping young people achieve their full potential through meaningful engagement, education and excellence in the performing arts.